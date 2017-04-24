Natalie Portman is back to being a working mama.

Eight weeks after welcoming daughter Amalia with husband Benjamin Millepied, the 35-year-old actress took part in a photoshoot in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

Donning a strapless pink dress with floral detailing, Portman posed in the middle of a residential street where traffic was stopped for the shoot. She wore her hair in loose waves, tucked behind her ear on one side.

The Oscar-winner welcomed her second child on Feb. 22. “Mother and baby are happy and healthy,” her rep told PEOPLE at the time.

Portman and the French choreographer, 39, were already parents to son Aleph, 5½. The couple were married in 2012 in Big Sur, California.

The star made her baby-bump debut in September at the Venice Film Festival while promoting her movies Planetarium and Jackie — the latter of which generated Oscar buzz for Portman’s portrayal as former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis directly following the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Though Portman and Millepied, who met on the set of the actress’s 2010 hit thriller Black Swan, are notoriously private about their family life, the actress opened up in a summer 2016 piece for The New York Times’ T Magazine about how parenthood has changed her.

“[Parenthood] made me much calmer under stress, because there’s that weird parent thing you develop, that when things get really bad, your voice gets calm and your blood pressure slows, and you can make everything okay again,” she wrote at the time.