Pregnant Natalie Portman hit the trails in Los Angeles with her mom and dog on Wednesday

Take a Hike! Pregnant Natalie Portman Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Out Walking

Natalie Portman is on the move!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted showing off her baby bump in a gray top and jean shorts while hiking with her mother and dog in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Portman, who is expecting her second child with her husband Benjamin Millepied, kept it casual and comfortable with sunglasses and sneakers. She had a water bottle and sweatshirt in tow.

Despite how far along she looks, Portman revealed to Matt Lauer on Today that she is due in the spring.

“I’m a small person in general,” she told host Jimmy Fallon, 42, during an appearance on The Tonight Show in November. “You show a lot faster and a lot more when you’re small.”

She added at the time: “Everyone thinks I’m about to pop and about to give birth at any minute and I have months to go.”

Portman will be attending this year’s Academy Awards on Feb. 26 with a chance for a second Best Actress win for Jackie. In 2011, Portman was pregnant with now 5-year-old son Aleph when she won the award for her role in Black Swan.

RELATED VIDEO: Natalie Portman Expecting Second Child!

During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel, 49, joked to Portman: “Either you wanted to have another baby or you’re very superstitious.”

Kimmel will take the stage as host of this year’s Oscars — and said he won’t be afraid to lend a helping hand.

“Of course, we don’t want this to happen,” he said, “but if you should go into labor during the Oscar broadcast, I want you to know that as host, I am prepared to deliver the child.”

Winning an award (or giving birth!) won’t be the only thing on Portman’s mind on Oscars night, though.