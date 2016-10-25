Natalie Portman, who is expecting her second child, spent an afternoon shopping and grabbing lunch with a friend Monday

Natalie Portman is one stunning mama-to-be.

On Monday, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out for an afternoon of shopping and dining in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz.

Outfitted in a white tee, black pants and a long gray cardigan, Portman had her baby bump on full display. She accessorized with simple black sunglasses, carrying a matching Dior bag and wearing her brown locks in a casual bun.

Portman, 35, is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. The couple were married in 2012 and are already parents to son Aleph, 5.

The actress made her bump debut at the Venice Film Festival when she stepped out on the red carpet in a white Dior gown alongside costar Lily-Rose Depp to promote their new French film Planetarium.

More recently, Portman appeared at the New York City premiere of her film Jackie, in which she portrays former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis following the events of John F. Kennedy‘s assassination. At the event, she dressed her growing belly in a navy blue knee-length gown, complete with pointed-toe pumps and green beaded earrings.

“[Parenthood] made me much calmer under stress because there’s that weird parent thing you develop, that when things get really bad, your voice gets calm and your blood pressure slows, and you can make everything okay again,” the former Star Warsactress wrote earlier this year.