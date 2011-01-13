Natalie Portman: 'I'm Very Superstitious' About Pregnancy

"I'm very superstitious," Portman, 29, said Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie No Strings Attached, in which she stars with Ashton Kutcher. "I'm very Jewish that way. We don't do that."

Don’t ask Natalie Portman about the color scheme for her baby’s room — the actress says it’s way too soon to start planning the arrival of the child she’s expecting with her fiancé Benjamin Millepied.

“I’m very superstitious,” Portman, 29, said Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie No Strings Attached, in which she stars with Ashton Kutcher.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m very Jewish that way. We don’t do that.”



Considering the actress has been busy promoting three movies in the past few months, she says she’s ready to take some time off after the birth.

“I’ll be out of the public eye after [the baby’s born],” Portman said, adding that she will be laying low for a while and will just take any future career opportunity “as it comes.”