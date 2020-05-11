Natalie Portman Shares Rare Photo of Her Kids in Adorable Throwback Mother's Day Post: 'Blessed'

Natalie Portman is one proud mother of two!

In honor of Mother's Day, the Oscar-winning actress, 38, posted a sweet throwback shot of herself cuddling up with son Aleph, 8, and daughter Amalia, 3.

While holding her daughter, who was just an infant at the time, in her arms, Portman plants an affectionate kiss on her son's cheek. Choosing to let the adorable family snapshot speak for itself, the star simply captioned the image with three heart emojis.

Husband Benjamin Millepied, who was the shutterbug behind the moment, also shared the photograph on social media, writing, "Happy Mother's Day Natalie."

Portman also took a moment to give a shoutout to another very special person in her life: her mother Shelley.

"My first blessing in life was to be born to my mom. She is the most loving, caring, generous, cuddly, funny, smart, talented, creative person I could ever imagine getting to spend my childhood with," she wrote alongside a smiling photograph of the pair.

"And now I'm blessed by my kids who turned me into a mom and make me smile and laugh every single day," she added. "Who make me appreciate my mom even more for all the invisible things she did for me that I realize now as I try to live up to her mothering."

Although Portman largely keeps her private life out of the spotlight, she's been open about the joy of motherhood — and how there's no right way to be a mom.

"The biggest thing I've learned is that parenting is a totally different experience for every person," she said during a 2013 interview with U.K. outlet The Telegraph.

"Everything is cool, there are no rules — I mean, apart from not hurting your kid," Portman added. "Some people breastfeed until their babies are 5, and some don't breastfeed at all. There are no rules about what it means to be a feminist, or a good mother. For some, it's going to be right to go back to work. For others, it's going to be right to stop working completely."