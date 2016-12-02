Natalie Portman glowed at the Washington, D.C., premiere of her film Jackie, showing off her major baby bump in a tight-fitting gray dress

Natalie Portman glowed at the Washington, D.C., premiere of her film Jackie, showing off her major baby bump in a tight-fitting gray dress.

The 35-year-old actress, who portrays former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in the film, attended the premiere at the Newseum and a related panel discussion, looking flawlessly comfortable in a dark gray, fitted knee-length dress.

Portman is expecting her second child with her husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied. They already have one son together, 5½-year-old Aleph.

The Oscar winner stopped by The Tonight Show to visit Jimmy Fallon while promoting her new film on Tuesday, and explained that she’s not as pregnant as she looks.

“I’m a small person in general,” she said. “You show a lot faster and a lot more when you’re small.”

She added, “Everyone thinks I’m about to pop and about to give birth at any minute and I have months to go.”

The actress has been both confident and fashion-forward on red carpets, displaying her growing baby bump at the Gotham Awards in New York City on Tuesday night.

Portman first revealed to Matt Lauer on Tuesday’s Today that she was due in the spring, and told Fallon that a store clerk had recently congratulated her on the impending due date.