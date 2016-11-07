Matthew McConaughey, Tom Hanks, Kate Hudson, Lily Collins, Mel Gibson and more stepped out for the Hollywood Film Awards

Natalie Portman is one glamorous mom to be.

The actress showed off her growing baby bump while walking the red carpet at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night.

Portman, who is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied, wore a chic black dress that hugged her expanding bump. She kept her shoulder-length hair loose around her shoulders and paired her look with simple black heels.

“I’m feeling great,” Portman told PEOPLE at the event. “It’s really, of course, a big honor every time that you are recognized for your work, and it’s really exciting, always, just to be in a room with so many artists that you admire.”

The HFA kicks off awards season and honored a slew of celebrities for their turns in this year’s top films. Winners were announced in advance with no nominations.

Gibson won best director for World War II drama, Hacksaw Ridge. He walked the red carpet with his pregnant girlfriend Rosalind Ross.

Portman, 35, took home the prize for best actress for her portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie while Hanks, 60, won best actor for his turn in Sully.

Hudson reunited with her close friend and two-time co-star McConaughey on the red carpet, and later onstage when the actress presented the actor with the Hollywood ensemble award.