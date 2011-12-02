Spotted: Natalie Portman's Little Lunch Date

Natalie Portman holds tight to son Aleph, 5 months, while grabbing lunch on Wednesday with fiancé Benjamin Millepied in Venice, Calif.

Hat’s adorable!

Natalie Portman holds tight to son Aleph while grabbing lunch on Wednesday with fiancé Benjamin Millepied in Venice, Calif.

We haven’t seen much of the 5-month-old yet, but so far we love his topper collection!

Portman, 30, gave birth to her baby boy with her ballet dancer beau, 34, in June.

