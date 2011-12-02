Spotted: Natalie Portman's Little Lunch Date
Natalie Portman holds tight to son Aleph, 5 months, while grabbing lunch on Wednesday with fiancé Benjamin Millepied in Venice, Calif.
Hat’s adorable!
We haven’t seen much of the 5-month-old yet, but so far we love his topper collection!
Portman, 30, gave birth to her baby boy with her ballet dancer beau, 34, in June.