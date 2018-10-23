Game On! Natalie Portman and Her Son Aleph, 7, Take in the Lakers from Courtside Seats

Natalie Portman knows how to score major mom points.

The Vox Lux star, 37, and her son Aleph, 7, enjoyed some mother-son fun in courtside seats at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday.

Portman — who shares Aleph and Amalia, 20 months, with husband Benjamin Millepied — opted for a cozy black and white sweater, jeans and stylish boots. Aleph repped the team in a purple and gold jersey and a snazzy checkered hat.

Portman and Aleph looked delighted as they watched the Lakers, who lost in overtime, face off against the San Antonio Spurs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. At one point, Portman sweetly cuddled with Aleph on her lap.

In 2012, the Oscar winner told Elle Canada that Aleph had changed her life for the better. “I’ve got more patience, definitely,” she explained at the time. “Just by looking at everyone and realizing that someone’s their mother.”

Natalie Portman and son Aleph Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Portman’s outing comes after she stood up for equality at Variety’s Power of Women summit earlier in October.

Natalie Portman Allen Berezovsky/Getty

“Stop the rhetoric that a woman is crazy or difficult,” Portman said at the event. “If a man says to you that a woman is crazy or difficult, ask him, ‘What bad thing did you do to her?’ … That’s a code word. He’s trying to discredit her reputation. Make efforts to hire people who’ve had their reputations smeared in retaliation.”

Natalie Portman at Variety's Power of Women event Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“If any group you’re in has only people who look like you, change that group,” she continued. “It’s an awakening experience to hear from women who have different experiences of marginalization … Be embarrassed if everyone in your workplace looks like you. Pay attention to physical ability, age, race, sexual orientation, gender identity.”