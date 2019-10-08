Natalie Imbruglia Welcomes Her First Child, Son Max Valentine: 'My Heart Is Bursting'

Image zoom Natalie Imbruglia Natalie Imbruglia/Instagram

Natalie Imbruglia is a mom!

The “Torn” hitmaker, 44, announced on Tuesday that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Max Valentine Imbruglia.

Imbruglia shared the exciting news on Instagram along with a photo of her newborn son’s hand adorably clutching her thumb.

“Welcome to the world.. Max Valentine Imbruglia 💙 My heart is bursting 🥰🥰🥰 #myboy” she captioned the sweet shot.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Kimberly, Malika, Hilaria and 63 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

The new mom joked in July that “No I haven’t swallowed a watermelon” — but she was actually expecting her first child, whom she shared was due in the fall.

“For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor — I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly,” Imbruglia wrote in her announcement post.

Imbruglia’s friends shared their well-wishes for the Australian pop star on her announcement post, where she also revealed that she had “just signed a record deal with BMG” and was gearing up to release new music.

“Congratulations my love! Wonderful news all around,” wrote Spice Girls member Mel C. “You’re gonna be an AMAZING Mummy and you’re already an AMAZING recording artist.”

“Yay!!!!!! Congratulations,” added Elizabeth Hurley in the comments, tacking on four red-lips emojis.

The then-mom-to-be mostly kept her pregnancy off of social media but shared a photo of her dog Mr. Wilson snuggling up to her baby belly in August.

“Bonding with #bump,” she wrote alongside the adorable image.

Earlier that month, Imbruglia announced she was supporting a charity organization that helps women in Ethiopia who face obstetric fistula, and that impending motherhood had made her even more passionate about the cause.

“As a mum to be, this is something I now feel more strongly about than ever,” the singer captioned her post, sharing a flyer for the charity.

RELATED VIDEO: #FlashbackFriday: Natalie Imbruglia Dishes on the Making of Her Hit ’90s Music Video, “Torn”

While Imbruglia is having her first baby as a single mother, she was formerly married to Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns in the early 2000s. Then, she said she was “terrified” of becoming a mom.

“I just want to enjoy being married first,” she told PEOPLE in 2005. “Having tried my hand at babysitting, I found myself terrified of the responsibility. Thankfully, it’s not a question of one of us wanting kids while the other doesn’t. We’re both in the same headspace.” (The two announced their separation in 2008 after marrying in 2003.)