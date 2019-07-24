Natalie Imbruglia Expecting First Child with the 'Help of IVF and a Sperm Donor'

Natalie Imbruglia is going to be a mom!

The “Torn” singer, 44, announced her happy news on social media on Wednesday, sharing a group photo in her Instagram post’s first slide and, in the second, a mirror selfie showing off her baby bump.

“No I haven’t swallowed a watermelon,” she joked in the caption. “I’m expecting my first child this Autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor — I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly.”

“I’m so excited about this next adventure … a new album and I’m going to be a mum! 🎶🤰🏻🎉😍❤️✨,” Imbruglia added, explaining earlier in her post that she had “just signed a record deal with BMG” and was gearing up to release new music.

Many of the mom-to-be’s pals chimed in on the comments to wish her well, including Spice Girls member Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm who wrote, “Congratulations my love! Wonderful news all round.”

“You’re gonna be an AMAZING Mummy and you’re already an AMAZING recording artist,” Chisholm went on. “Love ya 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

Elizabeth Hurley also left kind words for the Australian-British singer-songwriter, writing, “Yay!!!!!! Congratulations,” and tacking on four red-lips emojis.

Imbruglia is best known for her 1997 hit breakout single “Torn”; the music video featured her singing into the camera and took place completely inside an apartment set. Her last album, Male, was released in 2015.

She has also appeared in a number of television and film roles over the years. Imbruglia’s onscreen debut came in 1992, as Beth Brennan on the Australian soap opera Neighbours. She appeared in 250 episodes from 1992 to 1994.

The actress and singer split from former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns in January 2008 after four years of marriage; they’d been together since 1999. In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple said, “While we are very sad that our marriage has ended, we want to make it clear that our parting is amicable and we remain friends,” noting that the decision had not been made “lightly or quickly.”

“Our career demands and our lives in different parts of the world have brought us to the point where unfortunately this difficult decision was necessary,” they added in the statement. “We have simply grown apart.”