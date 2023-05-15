Nashville Hospital Dresses NICU Babies as Taylor Swift Album Eras — See the Adorable Photos!

In the lead-up to Swift's recent Eras Tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee, the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown decided to dress up their NICU babies as various iterations of Taylor Swift

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 15, 2023 11:56 AM
NICU Babies as Taylor Swift
Photo: Ascension Saint Thomas

Taylor Swift never goes out of style.

In the lead-up to Swift's recent Eras Tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee, the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown decided to dress up their babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as various iterations of the singer.

NICU nurses Olivia Horne and Allison Harris were the masterminds behind the idea, coming up with the plan while working a night shift with respiratory therapist Leah Landa.

The two Swifties were passing time by discussing their favorite songs by Swift, as well as what songs they hoped the singer-songwriter, 33, would play at her Nashville shows, and what they'd wear to her concerts.

NICU Babies as Taylor Swift
Ascension Saint Thomas

"The nurses immediately started envisioning what every Eras costume would look like and which baby's personality would best match each one," according to a press release.

The babies' attire was inspired by all of Swift's 10 albums: Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020), and Midnights (2022).

NICU Babies as Ed Sheeran
Ascension Saint Thomas

One NICU baby even dressed up as Ed Sheeran, Swift's longtime friend and occasional collaborator. The duo has four songs together: Everything Has Changed, Run, End Game, and The Joker And The Queen.

Earlier this month, Swift had 10 albums on the Billboard 200, and she currently has two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200: Midnights and Lover.

