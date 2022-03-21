Joey and Brittany Logano share three kids: sons Huson, 4, and Jameson, 2, plus daughter Emilia, who, the couple welcomed last month

NASCAR'S Joey Logano and Wife Brittany on Having Three Kids Under 5: 'It's Chaotic'

Mondays are always good days for Brittany Logano.

In fact, the wife of NASCAR driver Joey Logano says she finds herself craving the start of a new week, as her race car driving husband returns from a weekend on the track to take on baby duty.

"Monday nights are his," Brittany, 30, says with a laugh during a Tuesday morning interview with PEOPLE. "[Joey] took the baby all night last night for me. He lets me sleep."

"I've got to take one for the team every now and again," Logano, 31, adds, his wide smile breaking through the starkness of the Zoom conversation.

This is the sweet reality for the couple, who wed in 2014 and welcomed their third child Emilia Love just last month.

"So far, Emilia has been the easiest baby," explains Brittany, who met Joey back when they were both teens working at Joey's family's ice rink in North Carolina. "I don't know if that's because she's our third one and we are a lot calmer, but yeah, she's just a really good baby. She sleeps and most of the time, she's quiet. I mean, her little cries are still cute."

Little Emilia arrived mere hours after her daddy came home as the winner of the inaugural Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and yes, she was quite the welcome surprise since Brittany had relied on in vitro fertilization treatments to get pregnant with her first two children.

"We always said, if God blesses us with one more, that would be fantastic," Brittany recalls. "Really, we never thought it would happen. But then, here came Emelia."

The delivery was nothing but smooth sailing, which differed from the couple's second child Jameson who was born via cesarean section.

"I was lucky to have a VBAC," Brittany says of her vaginal birth after a c-section. "Recovery's been great, and I have felt really good, so I'm ready to get back to my life and start working out and everything."

Of course, bringing a baby girl home not only brought with it an influx of pink into the house, but also a totally new family dynamic.

"I don't care what anyone says, it's very different," says Joey with a laugh. "At least for a dad, you fall in love immediately when you see her, and your protective instincts are heightened compared to what you feel with the boys. I mean, Emilia is only a month old, but I could tell it's going to be very different already," he says, teasing, "I already hate her boyfriend."

And life with three kids under 5? There is only one word to describe it.

"It's chaotic," says Joey. "There's a lot going on all the time. I come home after a busy weekend, and a lot of times, there are kids just screaming everywhere."

"Well, they're just so excited to see him when he comes home," adds Brittany, who also serves as the co-founder of the Joey Logano Foundation which focuses on providing second chances to kids and young adults in times of crisis.

Of course, each of the kids are starting to show off their true personalities, even at this young of an age.

"Our middle child Jameson is our youngest son and he's a maniac," Joey explains of their 2-year-old son. "He's just on the gas all the time. If you take your eyes off him for a second, he's the one that is in the toilet or crying on top of the table. You just got to keep an eye on him."

"Yeah, there's a little bit of jealousy between Jameson and Emilia, but he's super sweet with her too," adds Brittany. "You have to really watch him because he's at that age where he's either petting her or slapping her. It changes by the moment."

For Hudson, the transition has been a tad easier.

"Hudson and Emilia are just such a pair," says Brittany of her 4-year-old son, who is turning into quite the car enthusiast. "He loves his sister. He says that she's his girlfriend. He calls her beautiful. He wants to hold her all the time."

So, could there be more Logano kids in the future?