NASCAR Driver Daniel Hemric and Wife Kenzie Welcome Second Baby: 'Blessed Beyond Imagine'

The couple welcomed their second baby together, son Ruston, on Dec. 23

Published on January 3, 2023 02:08 PM
Daniel and Kenzie Hemric baby
Photo: Kenzie Hemric/Instagram

Daniel Hemric is officially a father of two!

The professional racecar driver, 31, and wife Kenzie Hemric welcomed their second baby together, son Ruston Monroe Hemric, on Friday, Dec. 23, the couple announced Christmas Day on Instagram.

The pair shared the exciting news in a joint post featuring pictures of the newborn in the hospital and meeting his big sister, Daniel and Kenzie's 2-year-old daughter Rhen Haven.

"Christmas for our family started a few days early!" the couple wrote. "Introducing: Ruston Monroe Hemric 12/23/22 🥰 Our first Christmas spent as a family of 4, blessed beyond imagine!! Merry Christmas Everyone!"

The couple shared the exciting news that their family would be growing in an Instagram video in July.

Kenzie held Rhen on her hip while waiting for her husband to pop a large black balloon reading "Girl or Boy?" Once Daniel popped the balloon, blue confetti exploded from inside as the family gleamed with excitement.

daniel hemric
daniel hemric/instagram

"Ohhh by the way, we're pregnant!" Daniel captioned the clip.

Kenzie shared the same video on her page, writing, "Hemric party of 4!! 😱😱"

Last month, the couple posed together with their little girl as they kicked off their holiday season.

"Great night at the Polar Express, hot chocolate, and the evening capped off with seeing the Big Guy 🎅🏼," he wrote.

