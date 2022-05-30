WNBA's Napheesa Collier and Fiancé Alex Bazzell Welcome First Baby, Daughter Mila: 'So In Love'

Napheesa Collier, a forward for the Minnesota Lynx, and her fiancé, NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell, first shared their exciting pregnancy news with PEOPLE in November

WNBA star Napheesa Collier's little girl is here!

The 25-year-old athlete and her fiancé, NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell, welcomed their first baby together, daughter Mila Sarah Bazzell, on Wednesday, May 25, the couple announced Friday.

Collier and Bazzell shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post that featured sweet pictures of the family of three as well as solo shots of the new parents cradling their little girl.

"Mila Sarah Bazzell made her way into the world 5*25*22 we are so in love 🤎," wrote the couple.

Collier, a forward for the Minnesota Lynx, and Bazzell first shared their exciting pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in November.

The couple, who got engaged in October 2019, first met when she was a senior in high school and soon after, Bazzell became her full-time trainer when she was a freshman athlete at the University of Connecticut. They started dating her junior year and will soon be marking five years together.

Collie learned that she was pregnant after her last WNBA season and she "blurted out" the news of their baby on the way during a phone call with Bazzell, who was in an Uber at the time.

The athlete said she's excited about motherhood and shared that her colleagues have shown her how to be a great mother and continue to dominate on the court. "Candace Parker would be someone that I look up to," she said of the Chicago Sky star, whom Bazzell also trains. "Because the way she's been able to be such an elite athlete, the love that she has for her daughter is so admirable and the way that she juggles it."

Collier added, "I am super excited. The athletes that Alex trains, to have the kid be around them, to have them be around my teammates and have 11 other aunts. I'm really excited to see them around that environment, bring them into the world that we already live in."

The WNBA player, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, said she recognizes that "everything is going to be different" once they become parents, but she's determined to excel at first-time motherhood and in her career.

"I'm going to need to train just as hard. I'm going to have to train hard, but then I also have to get home to feed a baby. It'll definitely be a juggling and learning as I go kind of thing," she said of the future.