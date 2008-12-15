Naomi Watts's Sizzling Baby Bump Style
OCTOBER 15
After catching a ride on the back of longtime love Liev Schreiber's Vespa scooter, the actress strides through the streets of N.Y.C. with helmet in hand, wearing a belted gray dress accented with a plum scarf and chic black flats.
OCTOBER 13
The actress looks regal in a bump-grazing purple frock paired with trendy black booties and a serpentine statement necklace for the Filth and Wisdom premiere in Manhattan.
OCTOBER 12
Never sacrificing style for comfort, the mom-to-be hits the N.Y.C. screening of The Wrestler in fitted black jeans, a stretchy top and jacket, and a brimmed tweed hat.
OCTOBER 3
The actress indulges in a girls' day out in London in skinny black jeans, a rose cotton top and metallic flats.
SEPTEMBER 29
Pairing her stretchy black top and cuffed yoga pants with a striped scarf and neutral tote, the Aussie star stays chic on a stroll through Santa Monica.
SEPTEMBER 26
Keeping comfy in her favorite yoga pants, Watts paired them with a blue printed tank and comfy sandals while running errands in L.A.
SEPTEMBER 25
Doing a little shopping in a white and red embroidered frock after leaving a Santa Monica nail salon, Watts plays up her ever-growing bump with a skinny black belt slung low across her belly.
SEPTEMBER 24
Keeping active – and stylish – Naomi tries a little power-walking in the California sun in rolled shorts, a long-sleeved yellow T-shirt and a ray-shielding cap.
SEPTEMBER 24
Same day, different look! Watts does a little shopping for her baby in Santa Monica in a loose Velvet for A Pea in the Pod printed dress accented with a red and white cotton scarf knotted at her neck.
SEPTEMBER 23
Her due date may be just months away, but that doesn't stop the svelte star from showing a little leg in denim short-shorts. She keeps from looking over-exposed in a long-sleeved striped Mimi Maternity T-shirt and her favorite metallic flats.
SEPTEMBER 25
Where's Naomi? The star's not hard to spot with her red-and-white striped shirt peeking out from under her denim jumper, which she pairs with black leggings for an all-in-the-family lunch with son Alexander, her mom and grandma in her native Australia.
SEPTEMBER 9
It's all about easy elegance as Naomi leaves her apartment in black wide-leg trousers and a black and white color-block top. She accessorizes the look with her son in one hand and a tan YSL tote in the other.
SEPTEMBER 8
Looking boho chic, the actress hits New York's city streets in a white cotton frock that accents her growing bump, a brown tote, gladiators and a double-strand necklace.
SEPTEMBER 8
That same day, the star tries out a patchwork top and blue capris to take a stroll with baby Alexander and his dad, Liev Schreiber.
SEPTEMBER 7
Naomi dazzles at a 40th anniversary party for Calvin Klein during New York Fashion Week in a one-armed black frock that plays up her growing belly.
SEPTEMBER 4
The star makes the most of her bump with a chic black belt that circles her embroidered pink cotton dress while exploring the East Village in N.Y.C.
JULY 29
No announcement yet, but when the star was snapped in N.Y.C. in street-friendly silver sandals, a Mulberry tote and a figure-exposing gray frock, the baby rumors swing into full force.
JUNE 18
The trim actress heads back to her N.Y.C. apartment sporting a chic – but suspiciously loose – black minidress, flats and oversized bag.
JUNE 1
Her son Alexander had not yet celebrated his first birthday yet, but the baggy jeans and top Naomi wears out and about in N.Y.C. hinted that there might be a new addition to the family soon.