Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber, who share two kids, announced their separation in late September 2016

Naomi Watts Calls Liev Schreiber 'Other Half of These Precious Gifts' in Birthday Tribute with Kids

Naomi Watts is wishing ex Liev Schreiber a happy birthday.

The former couple — who share two children, Kai, 12½, and Sasha, 14 — announced their separation back in September 2016, and on Monday, the actress shared a photo of their family of four on Instagram alongside a tribute for his 54th birthday. Last week, he honored Watts for her 53rd.

"Happy birthday to this fellow Libra ♎️ @lievschreiber, the other half of these precious gifts! 🎉🎉 hope you have an amazing day!!" Watts wrote in the caption, sharing a black-and-white selfie in the snow, featuring their kids.

In his tribute last week, Schreiber also shared a snuggled-up selfie with Kai and Sasha, writing "Happy Birthday mom!!! We love you beyond beyond."

Watts commented, "Thank you 🙌🙌🙌 love you guys too 😍😍😍."

Back in 2018, Schreiber opened up about sharing a strong co-parenting partnership with Watts after they split.

"It's always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change," the Ray Donovan star said on Sunday Today with Willie Geist at the time. "And I think the way that we've looked at it is that we'll always be partners with these kids."

"It's important to support each other," added Schreiber. "I was making some jokes at breakfast about Mommy with [the kids] and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other."