Naomi Watts Tackles Sons' Endless Energy Outdoors

If you can’t beat them, join them — and that’s exactly what Naomi Watts does when it comes to her sons’ limitless energy.

“I know all the playgrounds very well,” the Fair Game actress tells USA Today. “On the weekends, we tend to spend the whole day outside.”

And with her family — including her fiancé, actor Liev Schreiber, and their two boys Alexander ‘Sasha’ Pete, 3, and Samuel Kai, 22 months — settled in New York City, the options are “endless,” she raves.

“We ride bikes on the West Side Highway. We go up to the park. There’s a little children’s museum and we go there. We went to the carousel. We go to Chelsea Piers.”



Although admittedly “choosy” with her projects after becoming a mother, Watts has starred in several films since welcoming her first baby, but insists the children join her on set.

“When you’re on the job, your kids come to the office, so to speak. They can hang out,” she explains. “It gets boring quick for them, but a lot of parents have regular work hours, and they’re lucky if they get morning and bedtime with their children. We love what we do, but our kids are with us, always.”

While the time spent with mom and dad on set has left both Sasha and Kai thinking their parents work in trailers, Watts laughs they are finally beginning to understand the truth.

“We’ve taken the boys to the theater and shown them the stage,” she shares. “They’re starting to get it.”

Happy as a family of four for now, Watts, 42, isn’t ready to rule out a third child.

“I love being a mum. I just love it,” she says. “It’s the most rewarding thing, but the most challenging thing.”