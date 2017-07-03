Naomi Watts Admits Her 8-Year-Old Son Is 'Dying' to See The Ring: 'I Think It's Too Scary'

Naomi Watts would prefer her children just forget their mom’s a movie star.

The 48-year-old actress makes a leap to television with her new Netflix series Gypsy, in which she plays a therapist who gets fluid with her sexuality, addicted to meddling in her patients’ lives.

However, it’s a role she’d rather her sons — Samuel Kai, 8½, and Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 10 this month, whom she co-parents amicably with ex-partner Liev Schreiber — never streamed.

But Gypsy isn’t the exception. The roles Watts, who has previously portrayed a pregnant stripper and a torture victim, doesn’t want them to see are “most of them, at this point anyway,” she told PEOPLE at a screening of Gypsy‘s pilot episode at the PUBLIC Hotel in New York City on Thursday.

Watts’ mission of withholding is becoming more challenging, she says, since her youngest is in a scary-movie phase — and she’s done her fair share in the genre, including last year’s Shut In and perhaps her most iconic example, The Ring.

“The little one is dying to see The Ring because he’s so obsessed with horror movies,” she admits. “I’m trying to talk him out of it. I think it’s too scary.”

If Watts’ sons do eventually end up watching her body of work, they likely won’t have trouble relating to the characters since Watts has mostly only played mothers to boys — including Theo James, Tom Holland and Jacob Tremblay (twice).

“I don’t have a lot of onscreen daughters,” she previously told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s editorial director in an episode of The Jess Cagle Interview. “It’s funny, I always knew I would be the mother of boys; it’s a psychic premonition.”