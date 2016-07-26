Naomi Watts is celebrating her son.

The mother of two took to Instagram on Monday, wishing her elder son Alexander Pete — whom she calls Sasha — a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to our first little miracle. Sweet Sasha is adventurous, loving and kind. A powerful beam of light in our family. Feel so blessed to watch him grow,” Watts, 47, captioned a photo of the two.

In the snap, the British-born Australian actress and her son cuddle, as he rocks a crown and gold necklaces that say happy birthday.

The 9-year-old is Watts’ first child with longtime partner Liev Schreiber. They’re also parents to 7-year-old Samuel Kai.

The pair welcomed Alexander in 2007 after two years of dating, and named him Alexander in honor of Schreiber’s grandfather, choosing the middle name Pete as a nod to Watts’ father.

“It’s total euphoria. I love being a mum,” Watts said about motherhood in 2008. “I always knew I would. All the clichés are true. I spend my days making a number of bizarre noises and bizarre faces.”