Naomi Watts Poses with Ex Liev Schreiber for Child Kai's Graduation: 'Modern Family'

Watts' boyfriend, Billy Crudup, and Schreiber's girlfriend, Taylor Neisen, joined the exes for a family photo to commemorate the occasion

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are showing off their blended family for a special occasion!

On Wednesday, Watts, 53, shared an Instagram snap of herself posing with her boyfriend Billy Crudup, 53, alongside Schreiber and his girlfriend Taylor Neisen, 30, as they celebrated the graduation of Watts and Schreiber's child, Kai, 13. The exes' 15-year-old son Sasha was also featured in the family photo.

"Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation," Watts captioned the happy moment.

Keeping his message simple with a, "Congratulations!!!!" Schreiber, 54, posted a photo of Watts posing with Kai as the two held flowers. He also shared a sweet photo of Kai holding up their graduation certificate.

The Ray Donovan star and Watts were together for 11 years before calling it quits in September 2016.

Over a year later, Schreiber opened up about the breakup while on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, saying that his relationship with Watts has continued to remain amicable.

"It's always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change," he said at the time. "And I think the way that we've looked at it is that we'll always be partners with these kids."

He added that his friendship with Watts will always be a priority as they co-parent two children.

"It's important to support each other," he said, recalling a time he "was making jokes" about Watts at breakfast, noting that Kai and Sasha's "eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other."

The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement to PEOPLE in late September 2016.