Liev Schreiber, Tori Spelling and more brought their children to a special screening of The Peanuts Movie in N.Y.C. on Sunday

Celebs and Their Kids Mingle with Snoopy on the Green Carpet for The Peanuts Movie

You’re a good man, Charlie Brown — and you have a lot of A-list fans!

The stars stepped out with their children in tow for a special screening of The Peanuts Movie, sponsored by Build-A-Bear Workshop, at the Crosby Street Hotel on Sunday in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Attracting the likes of Liev Schreiber, Naomi Watts and their two sons, Sasha, 8, and Kai, 6, the classic comic strip gang by Charles M. Schulz are revitalized in the feature length children’s film.

Image zoom



Dave Allocca/Startraks

Josh Lucas and his ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez attended the screening together with son Noah Rev, 3, despite their 2014 divorce.

Image zoom



Startraks

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott also brought their entire brood to enjoy Snoopy’s antics. The couple’s kids (Liam,8, Finn, 3, Hattie, 4, Stella, 7, and, Dean’s son from a previous relationship, Jack)all attended the family-centric festivities.

Image zoom



MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock

Josh Gad – who is also an animated film star – brought along his older daughter Ava, and Tia Mowry-Hardrict came with husband Cory Hardrict and son Cree.

Image zoom



Startraks

Image zoom



MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock

Molly Sims on Breastfeeding: ‘I Went on an Illegal Drug from Canada’ to Boost MY Milk Supply

