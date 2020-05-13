Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Do TikTok Dance with Their Kids While Social Distancing

Gang's all here — and getting down!

Liev Schreiber joined Naomi Watts and their kids Kai, 11, and Sasha, 12, for a recent TikTok dance session as the family continues to social distance amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Led by Kai, the Sunday video sees the quartet performing synchronized moves to Doja Cat's "Say So," including a series of arm movements and hip motions.

All four of the family members are dressed in casual attire, with Watts rocking a white tank top and pair of wide-legged jeans while Kai wears a black graphic tee and pink sweatpants decorated with a multicolored heart.

Image zoom Naomi Watts (R) and Liev Schreiber with their kids Naomi Watts/ instagram

This isn't the first time Kai has led Mom in a TikTok groove session as they continue to isolate together.

Last month, the rhythmic pair danced to a remix of the theme song from Nickelodeon's Max & Ruby, impressively performing a series of in-sync moves.

"Just trying to stay relevant ... 🤷🏼‍♀️," Watts captioned the fun clip, on which Kerry Washington commented, "Tik Tok game STRONG!!!!!" and Julianne Moore left three clapping-hands emojis.

"That's amazing you two! Dope, as the kids would say," Kelly Ripa remarked, adding five gold-star emojis — leading Watts to respond, "Haha it nearly killed me" alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

Image zoom Naomi Watts Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Watts has also been staying active lately by relying on streams of her favorite workout class, The Class by Taryn Toomey, for a major mood boost.

"I've been kind of obsessively taking her class, more than I would ordinarily," the Birdman actress told PEOPLE last week. "It's been kind of my savior during these times. We know that old adage that if you exercise you get endorphins, and it's a great way to move you out of anxiety or depression, but I feel like I've never known that in such a clear way since this experience."

Watts and longtime friend Toomey have been trying to brainstorm ways to help out over the last few weeks. They eventually decided to co-host a special edition of The Class to benefit COVID-19 relief.

Called The Class x Healthy at Home, it's now available worldwide for a minimum donation of $10, with all proceeds going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.