"You have to forgive yourself on the days that you need to take that time for yourself and create that space," Naomi Watts tells Hamptons magazine

Naomi Watts on Balancing Being 'Supermom' and Giving in to Her Kids' 'Devices': 'Just the Reality'

Self-care is paramount in helping Naomi Watts be the best mom she can be.

The actress poses with her children Kai, 11, and Sasha, 13, for Hamptons magazine's new cover story (shot by her brother, photographer Ben Watts), in which she talks about how they have fared together amid a challenging year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Mommy does embarrassing dances with the children," jokes Watts, 52.

But in all seriousness, it's a balance — sometimes between two extremes. "Sometimes you feel like you're a supermom — baking [a] cake, playing board games and teaching them how to use the vacuum cleaner; you're just fully on top of it," she continues.

"And other times, you're like, 'Oh God, just let me hand them the devices and let me get done what I need to do,' you know?" says the Gypsy actress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Naomi Watts | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

"That's just the reality, and you have to forgive yourself on the days that you need to take that time for yourself and create that space," she adds.

Watts (who shares her kids with Liev Schreiber) says 2020 has "definitely been a constant ride on [one's] nervous system," with "anxiety levels" that "are through the roof."

"There's been beautiful, simple moments with the family dotted in there. And then really hard times with the kids not quite understanding," she explains. "You know, my kids are at the age where you don't want them to be sitting in front of the news and absorbing all the dark, ugly facts of everything, but they're too old to hide everything."

"But they get frustrated," Watts says. "So it's a tough thing for everyone to navigate. But you just find your way along. And there are good days and bad days."

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Watts Posts Hilarious Meltdown Clip After Weeks of Isolation Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Loudest Voice actress, who has frequently been posting updates on how she's handling life while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, has also opened up about the wide range of emotions she has been feeling during this difficult time.

"I heard that it's #NationalStressAwarenessDay today. Glad there's a day for this, as I know we are all feeling it right now. Globally!!" she wrote on Instagram in April alongside a photo of herself gazing up at the sky. "I'm giving myself permission to feel all of it!! (And not just on the 'stress day')."

"I feel like I have 7056 different emotions going on all day/everyday. Covering the entire spectrum of dark to light," Watts added. "It's ok to walk through all of it … the greatest comfort is knowing that we're all in it together. Right? I trust we will come through this, having learned so many valuable things along the way."