Dance-Off! Naomi Watts and Kai, 11, Make Impressive TikTok Video Together

Naomi Watts (R) and son Kai

Naomi Watts and Kai are one talented duo!

The actress and her 11-year-old performed a TikTok dance together in a video Watts shared this week to her Instagram feed as they social distance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Dressed in comfy attire, Kai and Watts get their groove on to a remix of the theme song from Nickelodeon's Max & Ruby, impressively performing a series of moves in sync with each other.

"Just trying to stay relevant ... 🤷🏼‍♀️," Watts, 51, captioned the fun clip, on which Kerry Washington commented, "Tik Tok game STRONG!!!!!" and Julianne Moore left three clapping-hands emojis.

"That's amazing you two! Dope, as the kids would say," Kelly Ripa remarked, adding five gold-star emojis — leading Watts to respond, "Haha it nearly killed me" alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

Watts — who also shares 12-year-old son Alexander "Sasha" Pete with ex Liev Schreiber — recently opened up on Instagram about the wide range of emotions she has been feeling during this difficult time.

"I heard that it's #NationalStressAwarenessDay today. Glad there's a day for this, as I know we are all feeling it right now. Globally!!" she wrote earlier this month, alongside a photograph of herself gazing up at the sky. "I'm giving myself permission to feel all of it!! (And not just on the 'stress day')."

"I feel like I have 7056 different emotions going on all day/everyday. Covering the entire spectrum of dark to light," she added. "It's ok to walk through all of it … the greatest comfort is knowing that we're all in it together. Right? I trust we will come through this, having learned so many valuable things along the way."

As her message came to a close, the actress took a moment to send her best to all those involved in the battle against the virus. "I send love to you all. And send so much gratitude for all those working on the frontlines. Our true heroes," Watts wrote.

Among her candid and heartfelt messages, Watts has also shared some hilarious posts playfully chronicling some of her everyday woes.

Earlier this month, she shared a hysterical video of herself tossing her head back and roaring after three of her appliances suddenly stopped working.

"Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day," she captioned the clip — which naturally included a Tyrannosaurus rex sound effect.

