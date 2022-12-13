Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Celebrate 'Darling' Child Kai's 14th Birthday: 'Beyond Proud'

Naomi Watts is celebrating her youngest on their special day.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of child Kai in a mid-air split being held by another dancer, the actress mom, 54, celebrated the teen's 14th birthday.

"My darling Kai. Happy Birthday to you! Your fierce talent, sharp mind, hilarious wit and gentle soul fills my heart every day," the proud mom wrote.

"And 14 today! So fast!! I'm beyond proud to be your mum," Watts continued. "Keep leaping into this world with strength and grace. ❤️Xxx."

Watts shares Kai, 13, and Sasha, 15, with ex Liev Schreiber.

The Ray Donovan actor also paid tribute to Kai on his own Instagram, sharing a photo of the teen in an orange floral winter coat with matching orange backpack and writing, "Happy Birthday beautiful Kai Kai!!!"

In June, the former couple reunited in celebration of Kai's graduation. Watts shared an Instagram snap of herself posing with her boyfriend Billy Crudup, 54, alongside Schreiber and his girlfriend Taylor Neisen, 30, as they celebrated the graduation with Kai and Sasha in a family photo.

"Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation," Watts captioned the happy moment.

Keeping his message simple with a, "Congratulations!!!!" Schreiber, 55, posted a photo of Watts posing with Kai as the two held flowers. He also shared a sweet photo of Kai holding up their graduation certificate.

Last year, Watts shared a photo of their family of four on Instagram alongside a tribute to Schrieber on his 54th birthday.

"Happy birthday to this fellow Libra ♎️ @lievschreiber, the other half of these precious gifts! 🎉🎉 hope you have an amazing day!!" Watts wrote in the caption, sharing a black-and-white selfie in the snow, featuring their kids.

In his tribute to Watts last year, Schreiber also shared a snuggled-up selfie with Kai and Sasha, writing "Happy Birthday mom!!! We love you beyond beyond."

Watts commented, "Thank you 🙌🙌🙌 love you guys too 😍😍😍."