Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! Tennis Star Is Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka is going to be a mom!

The tennis star, 25, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cordae.

Osaka shared an Instagram carousel featuring a photo of an ultrasound screen, captioning the shot, "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023."

In a message shared in English and Japanese in the following slides, Osaka shared reflections on her next chapter.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to," she wrote.

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha," Osaka continued.

Osaka also vowed to get back to tennis after welcoming her new arrival, writing, "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

As a "sidenote," the tennis pro added, "I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you'll find your way eventually."

Naomi Osaka Instagram

The tennis pro and the Grammy-nominated rapper began dating in 2019, with their first date being at an L.A. Clippers game.

At the time, Cordae didn't know that his date was a tennis star, telling GQ, "If you asked me about tennis, before being immersed in it because of Naomi, I could only give you Venus and Serena Williams, you know? Because they're just a part of the culture."

The tennis prodigy shouted out her boyfriend for dropping everything to support her at the 2020 U.S. Open.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

"Appreciation post for the mister because I feel like it today 😂🙏🏾," she began, alongside a photo of her cuddled up next to Cordae. "this pic was right after winning the US Open finals. He stopped everything he was doing because I FaceTimed him a couple days earlier and said I was feeling sad and lonely in the bubble."

"I later found out that he hopped on a plane shortly after that call and then quarantined himself for a couple days in a hotel to see me and support," she continued.

She noted that his gesture was even sweeter because she's "still convinced he doesn't understand the rules of tennis lol."