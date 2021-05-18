Naomi Campbell surprised fans Tuesday when she announced that she had welcomed her first baby

Naomi Campbell's Mom Valerie Congratulates Her on Birth of First Baby: 'Beyond Thrilled'

Naomi Campbell's mom is thrilled to be a grandma!

On Tuesday, after Campbell, 50, revealed on Instagram that she had welcomed her first baby, the model's mother Valerie Morris-Campbell shared a sweet post congratulating her daughter on the new addition.

Reposting Campbell's photo of the infant's feet, Campbell-Morris wrote, "Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter."

"I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a longtime to be grandmother. ❤️😍," she added, including the hashtags "proud," "mother," "grandmother," "love" and "family."

Campbell surprised fans Tuesday with the exciting news, writing on Instagram, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother."

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," she added alongside the photo of her holding her little girl's feet.

In the comment section, several famous friends congratulated Campbell on becoming a parent, including Zoe Saldana, who wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!"

"Many many many congratulations to you and to your family," wrote Jodie Turner-Smith, "the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!! 💞💞💞"

Campbell has previously been open about her desire to become a parent, including in 2018 when she told Vogue Arabia about how kids bring out a bubbly side of herself. "I'd love to have kids. I don't discount anything in life. I love kids and always will," she told the magazine at the time. "When I'm around children, I become a child myself. That's the little girl I don't ever want to lose."

Additionally, the No Filter with Naomi podcast host said prior to that that she has pondered becoming a mother but was in no rush to make it happen at a specific time. "I think about having children all the time," she told Evening Standard magazine in May 2017. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."