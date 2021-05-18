Back in May 2017, Naomi Campbell told Evening Standard magazine, "I think about having children all the time"

Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Baby: 'A Beautiful Little Blessing Has Chosen Me to Be Her Mother'

Naomi Campbell is a mom!

The supermodel and actress, 50, welcomed her first baby, she announced on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her hand holding the infant's feet.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell captioned the Tuesday post. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

In the comment section, several famous friends congratulated Campbell on becoming a parent, including Zoe Saldana, who wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!"

Marc Jacobs commented, "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around. ❤️❤️❤️"

"Many many many congratulations to you and to your family," wrote Jodie Turner-Smith, "the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!! 💞💞💞"

In May 2017, Campbell told Evening Standard magazine she has thought about becoming a mother but wasn't in a rush to make it happen at a specific time. "I think about having children all the time," she said at the time. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."