Naomi Campbell says there have been "so many blessings that I am beyond grateful and thankful for" recently

New Mom Naomi Campbell Thanks Fans for the 'Love That You've Poured Into My Daughter'

Naomi Campbell is feeling the love as a new mom.

The supermodel shared a message of gratitude on her Instagram Friday, thanking friends for sending gifts to congratulate her on the arrival of her baby girl. Campbell surprised fans last Tuesday when she announced that she is officially a mother, revealing that she welcomed a daughter.

"Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks, I am so thankful for the love that you've poured into my daughter and I 🙏🏾," she writes alongside a photo of herself standing, surrounded by colorful, pink flower arrangements.

"Thank you all for the Warm messages of support and birthday wishes," adds Campbell, who turned 51 last Saturday. "Despite the challenging year we've all had, there has been so many blessings that I am beyond grateful and thankful for. By Gods Grace we are almost at the light at the end of the tunnel, strength and perseverance. Love, Naomi ❤️ ❤️"

Making the baby announcement last week, Campbell wrote on Instagram, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Campbell has previously been open about her desire to become a parent, including in 2018 when she told Vogue Arabia about how kids bring out a bubbly side of herself.

"I'd love to have kids. I don't discount anything in life. I love kids and always will," she told the magazine at the time. "When I'm around children, I become a child myself. That's the little girl I don't ever want to lose."