Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos of Her Daughter During a Visit to a Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Since announcing the arrival of her daughter in May 2021, Campbell has only shared a handful of images of her child on social media

By
Published on January 31, 2023 12:35 AM
Naomi Campbell is enjoying mother-daughter time with her little one.

On Monday, the 52-year-old supermodel shared a series of images on Instagram of her and her daughter at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Campbell served a modelesque pose for the first couple of photos before showing sweet snaps of her and her daughter holding hands while standing outside of the landmark.

She ended with a sweet video of them walking and exploring the mosque together.

"Splendor of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque @sheikhzayedgrandmosque," she wrote in part alongside the post.

Since announcing the arrival of her daughter in May 2021, Campbell has only shared a handful of images of her only child on social media.

The last glimpse was earlier this month as the pair kicked off the new year at a party hosted by PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani.

Naomi Campbell/Instagram

In pictures from the party, Campbell is seen holding her little girl as the two make their way into the event. The model looks radiant in a white dress with a long cape while her daughter wears a white lace outfit and a bow in her hair.

Another photo in Campbell's gallery shows the mother-daughter pair sitting in front of the ocean and waving to the water, seemingly saying goodbye to 2022.

"Happy New Year! Darlings May God keep you and your family happy and healthy throughout the year," Campbell began.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Share Sweet Photos with Zaya Wade Ahead of Winter Formal

Campbell, who was 50 when she welcomed her daughter, shared last February that she encourages her older friends not to "hesitate" to have children.

She appeared on the cover of British Vogue's March 2022 issue alongside her then 9-month-old daughter and opened up to the magazine about her longtime desire to have a baby.

"I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," she said.

Campbell explained that she has a new "completely selfless" attitude with motherhood and she has no issue with the 50-year age gap between her and her daughter, even admitting that she's encouraging her older friends to have babies as well.

"I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!" she added.

