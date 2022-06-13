The supermodel, who has not shared many photos or much information about her baby girl, posted two photos of the little one on Sunday

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos of Daughter, 13 Months, as She Takes Her First Steps: 'My Love'

Naomi Campbell's daughter just hit a major milestone!

The supermodel, 52, who has mostly kept quiet about her experience with motherhood, posted two photos on Instagram Sunday featuring her baby girl, 13 months, taking her first steps alongside her mom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snaps, the mother-daughter duo walk hand-in-hand through lush greenery in front of a lake. While Campbell sports a black sweater and black leggings, her daughter wears a pink shirt with matching sweatpants and a bow in her hair.

"My Love, My heartbeat First Steps walking ❤️❤️ ❤️," she captioned the sweet pictures.

The photos received a lot of love from her 12.9 million followers. Talk show host Andy Cohen, fashion designer Hayden Williams and model Natalia Bryant were just three of the hundreds of commenters on Campbell's post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There she goes!" wrote Cohen, while Iman added, "Enjoy… they grow up so fast💕🧸"

Though Campbell has been mostly private about her daughter, she has posted a few shots of her little one on social media in the past.

Last month, the model showed off her baby girl in an Instagram post that featured photos of her 2022 Met Gala look as well as a cute picture of her daughter watching her mom walk the red carpet on television from her highchair.

Earlier this year, Campbell celebrated her first Mothering Sunday in the United Kingdom. In March, she shared a photo of herself kissing her daughter's forehead as well as another picture of her mom, Valerie Morris-Campbell, holding the infant.

"1st Mothers Day UK 🇬🇧 Gods Greatest Blessing !! #happymothersday #blessed #grateful ❤️🙏🏾," Campbell wrote at the time.

Campbell revealed she welcomed her daughter in May of last year, showing her 12.5 million followers a picture of her holding the newborn baby's feet in her hands. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell wrote at the time. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

In February, she clarified adoption rumors in her British Vogue cover story.