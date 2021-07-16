Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photo of Baby Daughter Dressed in Colorful Versace Onesie

The supermodel surprised fans in May when she revealed that she welcomed her first baby

Naomi Campbell has one stylish baby!

On Thursday, the new mom, 51, gave fans a rare glimpse at her infant daughter on her Instagram Story. In the sweet photo, the supermodel's first child, whose name has not been revealed, is seen lying down while dressed in a colorful Versace onesie.

"I love you Gianni Versace 🕊 🕊 ❤️ 🕊 🕊," Campbell wrote, paying tribute to the late fashion icon on the 24th anniversary of his death.

The supermodel's post comes almost two months after she surprised fans when she revealed that she welcomed a daughter.

To announce the exciting news, Campbell wrote on Instagram, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Donatella Versace commented on the announcement at the time, "Naomi, today I go from being sista to auntie!! I am so so so happy for you and I can't WAIT to meet her!! Lots and lots of love, Donatella and Allegra 😘😘😘😘."

Shortly after making the announcement, Campbell shared a message of gratitude on her Instagram thanking friends for sending gifts to congratulate her on the arrival of her baby girl.

"Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks, I am so thankful for the love that you've poured into my daughter and I 🙏🏾," she wrote alongside a photo of herself standing surrounded by colorful, pink flower arrangements.

"Thank you all for the Warm messages of support and birthday wishes," added the new mom. "Despite the challenging year we've all had, there has been so many blessings that I am beyond grateful and thankful for. By Gods Grace we are almost at the light at the end of the tunnel, strength and perseverance. Love, Naomi ❤️ ❤️"

Campbell has previously been open about her desire to become a parent, including in 2018 when she told Vogue Arabia about how kids bring out a bubbly side of herself.

"I'd love to have kids. I don't discount anything in life. I love kids and always will," she told the magazine at the time. "When I'm around children, I become a child myself. That's the little girl I don't ever want to lose."