Celebrity Parents Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 By Anna Lazarus Caplan Published on December 26, 2022 01:33 PM Naomi Campbell. Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids Before Arrival of 'Beautiful' Baby Girl The star has previously shared just a handful of glimpses of her only child, whom she welcomed with an announcement on Instagram in May 2021. In her announcement, in which she shared news of her baby, Campbell called her "a beautiful little blessing" who "has chosen me to be her mother." "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love," she captioned the post. Naomi Campbell's Mom Valerie Congratulates Her on Birth of First Baby: 'Beyond Thrilled' Naomi Campbell/instagram. Inset: getty In the comment section, several famous friends congratulated Campbell on becoming a parent, including Zoe Saldana, who wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!" Campbell has previously been open about her desire to become a parent, including in 2018 when she told Vogue Arabia about how kids bring out a bubbly side of herself. "I'd love to have kids. I don't discount anything in life. I love kids and always will," she told the magazine at the time. "When I'm around children, I become a child myself. That's the little girl I don't ever want to lose." Last May, she documented her new life as a working mom with a post of her curly-haired daughter watching her walk the Met Gala red carpet on television.