"She is a very, very lovely girl," the supermodel said of the 8-year-old

Naomi Campbell Says Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 8, Is 'Really Smart and Mature'

Blue Ivy Carter is receiving some high praise from one of fashion's biggest stars!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a round of Cohen's "Have You Met Them" game, Campbell, 50, shared that she has indeed met Blue Ivy — and noted how mature she is.

"Yes I have, she is a very, very lovely girl," the supermodel said. "She's really smart, mature, very intelligent."

Blue Ivy is already carving out a name for herself as a mini fashion guru, appearing alongside her parents at various Hollywood events in statement-making outfits.

Beyoncé brought Blue Ivy along with her to the premiere of The Lion King last summer, and the mother-daughter pair matched in Alexander McQueen tuxedo dresses that featured gauzy, embellished skirts.

Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, says that she's already proving to be adept at beauty trends.

"She’s quite a makeup artist. She’s amazing," the fashion designer and businesswoman, 65, told Entertainment Tonight last August. "She puts stones [on her eyes] and does all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat-eye. She’s a little artist."

"I’ve bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad’s dismay! Dads don’t like that," Knowles Lawson added. "But it’s just for playtime. We have fun."

Image zoom JAY-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty

The big sister to twins Rumi and Sir, 3, recently won her first BET Award for her work with her mom on the song "Brown Skin Girl."

In May, Blue Ivy's personal stylist, Manuel Mendez, shared a sweet video clip of the second-grader dancing along to her mom's music on his Instagram.

In the post — a clip from Beyoncé's 2019 Making the Gift documentary — Blue wears a blush pink outfit and twirls her arms to the song "Mood 4 Eva" from her mom's 2019 soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift.