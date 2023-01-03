Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos with Daughter from New Year's Eve Celebration: 'My Little Bean'

Naomi Campbell is kicking off the new year with her baby girl by her side.

On Monday, the supermodel, 52, shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration on Instagram, featuring rare photos with her 19-month-old daughter as the two attended a party together hosted by PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani.

In pictures from the party, Campbell is seen holding her little girl as the two make their way into the event. The model looks radiant in a white dress with a long cape while her daughter wears a white lace outfit and a bow in her hair.

Another photo in Campbell's gallery shows the mother-daughter pair sitting in front of the ocean and waving to the water, seemingly saying goodbye to 2022.

"Happy New Year! Darlings May God keep you and your family happy and healthy throughout the year," Campbell began.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Naomi Campbell/Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Naomi Campbell/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Naomi Campbell/Instagram

"May God's presence never leaves your heart. To each new chapter of your life, may the Lord grant you His grace and strength in 2023 Happy New Year! !! Thank you @umarkamani @nadaadellex for your embrace of my little bean and I. BEST HOSTS Amazing heartfelt night .. Love Naomi ❤️🙏🏾," she concluded.

Last month, Campbell shared a photo of her Christmas get-together, where all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas.

"Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️," she captioned the shot.

In the photo, Campbell held her baby girl, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart.

The star has previously shared just a handful of glimpses of her only child, whom she welcomed with an announcement on Instagram in May 2021.

In her announcement, in which she shared news of her baby, Campbell called her "a beautiful little blessing" who "has chosen me to be her mother."

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love," she captioned the post.