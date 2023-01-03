Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos with Daughter from New Year's Eve Celebration: 'My Little Bean'

The model announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 10:48 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7oW1cBC5O/?hl=en. Naomi Campbell/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Naomi Campbell attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images)
Photo: Naomi Campbell/Instagram; Randy Brooke/Getty

Naomi Campbell is kicking off the new year with her baby girl by her side.

On Monday, the supermodel, 52, shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration on Instagram, featuring rare photos with her 19-month-old daughter as the two attended a party together hosted by PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani.

In pictures from the party, Campbell is seen holding her little girl as the two make their way into the event. The model looks radiant in a white dress with a long cape while her daughter wears a white lace outfit and a bow in her hair.

Another photo in Campbell's gallery shows the mother-daughter pair sitting in front of the ocean and waving to the water, seemingly saying goodbye to 2022.

"Happy New Year! Darlings May God keep you and your family happy and healthy throughout the year," Campbell began.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Naomi Campbell/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Naomi Campbell/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Naomi Campbell/Instagram

"May God's presence never leaves your heart. To each new chapter of your life, may the Lord grant you His grace and strength in 2023 Happy New Year! !! Thank you @umarkamani @nadaadellex for your embrace of my little bean and I. BEST HOSTS Amazing heartfelt night .. Love Naomi ❤️🙏🏾," she concluded.

Last month, Campbell shared a photo of her Christmas get-together, where all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas.

"Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️," she captioned the shot.

In the photo, Campbell held her baby girl, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart.

The star has previously shared just a handful of glimpses of her only child, whom she welcomed with an announcement on Instagram in May 2021.

In her announcement, in which she shared news of her baby, Campbell called her "a beautiful little blessing" who "has chosen me to be her mother."

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love," she captioned the post.

Related Articles
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
Kate Hudson Combat Boots
Kate Hudson Sips Snow-Chilled Champagne on New Year's Eve: 'Many Blessings'
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photos of True — Including One of Her Meeting Sia — at Christmas Party
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photos of True — Including One of Her Meeting Sia — at Christmas Party
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with a Festive Family Christmas Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmbK10P-7r/
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with Festive Family Christmas Photo
Diddy Shares First Close-Up Photo of Newborn Daughter Love
Diddy Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Love's Face — See the Sweet Close-Ups!
Heather Rae El Moussa /Instagram . https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmO9BmJ2Qb/?hl=en.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Christmas with Stepkids Ahead of First Baby
Tamera Mowry Family Christmas
Tamera Mowry-Housley's Family Gets All Dressed Up for Christmas Photo Shoot — See the Pictures!
Mariah Carey children christmas https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmFejZKtjq/. Mariah Carey/Instagram
Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride with Twins Moroccan and Monroe
diddy christmas baby girl 2022
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig at Disney World — and Debuts New Hairstyle
Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig at Disney World (and Surprise, She's Blonde!)
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner Shares New Photos from Her Pregnancy with Second Baby as She Looks Back on 2022
Emma Roberts Posts Rare Photo of Son Rhodes On His Birthday
Emma Roberts Celebrates Son Rhodes' Second Birthday with Rare Photo: 'I Love You Beyond!'
Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo with Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah on Hawaiian Holiday Trip
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cml__yJLDDO/. Hoda Kotb /Instagram
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Christmas with Daughters Hope and Haley in Matching Pajamas: 'Merry Merry'
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo with Son Onyx, 2, as They Match in Adorable Christmas Pajamas
jack osbourne
Jack Osbourne's Daughter Maple Is All Smiles During Her First Visit with Santa — See the Photo!