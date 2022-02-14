Naomi Campbell announced in May that she had welcomed her first baby

New Mom Naomi Campbell Poses with Daughter for Vogue U.K., Reveals She Is 'Not Adopted'

Naomi Campbell is giving a glimpse into her life as a new mom.

The model, 51, is photographed for the first time with her 9-month-old daughter for the cover of British Vogue's March issue, where she opens up about her little girl and how she's loving motherhood.

Campbell announced back in May that she welcomed her first baby, sharing few details about her daughter at the time.

"She wasn't adopted – she's my child," the model tells British Vogue, adding that not many people knew she was going to become a mom at the time.

"I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," she shares. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."

Naomi Campbell British Vogue Credit: Steven Meisel

Though very few people knew about her parenting plans, Campbell says she "always knew that one day I would be a mother"

She continues, "...it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," later answering "why not?" to the idea of adding more kids to her family.

Campbell goes on to rave about feeling like "a kid again" as she lives life through her little girl.

"I'm reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn't even dream of," she says.

Asked what her biggest surprise is as a new mom, Campbell replies quickly, "My daughter comes first."