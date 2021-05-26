Naomi Campbell Reveals She Had Bob Marley Music Playing During 'Special Moment' She Became a Mother

When signing off from the latest episode of No Filter With Naomi, the supermodel also alluded that she might be taking a break from the online show

Naomi Campbell's daughter entered the world to beautiful music.

On Tuesday, the supermodel, 51, shared the sweet detail about her newborn daughter's birth on her YouTube show, No Filter With Naomi, while chatting with guest DJ D-Nice. During their conversation about the power of music, Campbell revealed she had Bob Marley playing as her daughter was born.

"In one of my most special moments, you know, I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing," she said. "I mean, that's my roots! You know, that's my roots."

"I love it," the 50-year-old DJ said, sharing the special connection between Marley and his "Club Quarantine" Instagram livestreams during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I did a lot of work with the Marley family. You know, we've had a lot of things happen on Club Quarantine! One day I started playing Bob Marley, and I was only playing Bob Marley, and all of the sudden Ziggy was in there, and Rohan was in there, and Damian Marley was in there," he said about the reggae icon's sons getting involved. "It was just mind blowing to me, that people just find ways to come and hear the music."

Following her interview with the DJ, as she signed off from her YouTube series, the supermodel alluded that she might be taking a break from the online show.

Naomi campbell Naomi Campbell | Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

"This could be my last show, and taking a little break," the supermodel said. "Or this may not be."

On May 18, the catwalk queen announced she had welcomed her first child, a girl. Campbell shared the happy baby news on Instagram with a tender photo of her hand holding the infant's feet.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," the supermodel wrote. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The star has yet to reveal the name of her new bundle of joy.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Campbell has had motherhood on her mind for years."She's wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years," the source said.