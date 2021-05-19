Naomi Campbell Makes First Appearance Since Welcoming Daughter in Chat with Diane von Furstenberg

The supermodel and actress, 50, announced that she had welcomed her first baby — a girl — on Instagram Tuesday

Naomi Campbell is back to work — but this time, as a new mom.

Following the news that the supermodel and actress welcomed her first child — a baby girl — on Tuesday, Campbell sat down for a chat with fashion designer icon Diane von Furstenberg for her No Filter with Naomi YouTube series.

While appearing virtually on the show Tuesday, the legendary designer, 74, asked the supermodel, 50, at what age she became the woman she truly wanted to be.

"Hmm, I'd say 30," Campbell said. "29 I started to understand about how I need to be with myself… 29, [or] 30."

"Acknowledging it in my mind, understanding how I had to do it and then that was the point where I had to take the action," she added of achieving her dreams. "It's also very important to be able to look at one self's face in the mirror and admit to one's faults, one's insecurities, it's okay, it's all right. You've got to commit here."

"It's okay! It's alright!" Campbell added.

Discussing how von Furstenberg found time to write her new book Own It during quarantine, Campbell agreed when the designer said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic "forced us to pause, because we live in a world that never stops."

"I agree. We had to embrace it, you can't fasten it up or swallow it down, you just must go with it," Campbell said. "It's easier to do it that way, I totally agree."

On Tuesday, Campbell shared the happy news that she welcomed her first baby, announcing her daughter's birth with a sweet photo of her hand holding the infant's feet on Instagram.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," the supermodel shared. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The model's famous fashion friends and celebrities celebrated the new mom in the comments sections of her post.

"Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible," Marc Jacobs wrote. "How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around. ❤️❤️❤️"

Zoe Saldana then commented, "❤️❤️❤️ oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!"

Reposting Campbell's photo of the infant's feet, the star's mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell, wrote, "Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter."

"I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a longtime to be grandmother. ❤️😍," she added, including the hashtags "proud," "mother," "grandmother," "love" and "family."

Naomi Campbell, Valerie Morris-Campbell Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In May 2017, Campbell told Evening Standard magazine she has thought about becoming a mother but wasn't in a rush to make it happen at a specific time.

"I think about having children all the time," she said at the time. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."

The Making the Cut judge then told WSJ. Magazine in October 2019, as far as having kids went at that time, "Not yet — I'll see what the universe brings me."