Naomi Campbell revealed in May 2021 that she welcomed her first baby, a daughter

Naomi Campbell Gives a Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Girl, Thanks Burberry for Her Met Gala Look

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: In this handout image provided by Burberry, Naomi Campbell wears Burberry at the Met Gala "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Handout/Burberry via Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell is juggling motherhood and modeling.

The supermodel, 51, showed off her baby girl, 1, in an Instagram post on Wednesday that featured photos of her 2022 Met Gala look from earlier in the week. The last photo in the carousel revealed that her daughter stayed home and watched her mom walk the red carpet on television from her highchair.

Campbell also thanked Burberry and its Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci in the caption for styling her for this year's Met Gala.

In the photos, Campbell posed against a white backdrop wearing the black floor-length gown, which featured a bejeweled pattern. The 2022 Met Gala theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" with the dress code of "Gilded Glamour."

Earlier this year, the model celebrated her first Mothering Sunday in the United Kingdom. In March, she shared a photo of herself kissing her daughter's forehead as well as another picture of her mom, Valerie Morris-Campbell, holding the infant.

"1st Mothers Day UK 🇬🇧 Gods Greatest Blessing !! #happymothersday #blessed #grateful ❤️🙏🏾," Campbell wrote at the time.

Campbell revealed she welcomed her daughter in May of last year, showing her 12.5 million followers a picture of her holding the newborn baby's feet in her hands. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell wrote at the time. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

She opened up about her motherhood experience in September 2021 during her conversation with BBC's HARDtalk's Zeinab Badawi, calling herself "really lucky" to "have a dream child."

"She is wonderful. She's so very independent already. Very smart, alert. Sleeps 12 hours. A good girl," Campbell said of her daughter.

In February, she clarified adoption rumors in her British Vogue cover story.