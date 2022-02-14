Naomi Campbell announced in May that she had welcomed her first baby at 50 years old

Naomi Campbell Says She's Encouraging Her Older Friends to Have Babies: 'Don't Hesitate'

Naomi Campbell has no regrets welcoming her first baby at 50 years old.

The supermodel, now 51, appeared on the cover of British Vogue's March issue alongside her 9-month-old daughter and opened up to the magazine about her longtime desire to have a baby.

"I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," she said.

Campbell explained that she has a new "completely selfless" attitude with motherhood and she has no issue with the 50-year age gap between her and her daughter, even admitting that she's encouraging her older friends to have babies as well.

"I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!" she added.

Campbell announced back in May that she welcomed her first baby, sharing few details about her daughter at the time.

"She wasn't adopted – she's my child," the model told British Vogue, adding that not many people knew she was going to become a mom at the time.

"I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," she shared. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."

The supermodel and actress initially shared the news on Instagram, posting a sweet photo of her hand holding her daughter's feet.