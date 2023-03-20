Naomi Campbell Celebrates U.K. Mother's Day with Rare Photos Alongside Her Daughter: 'Blessing'

Naomi Campbell welcomed her daughter in May 2021

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on March 20, 2023 01:55 PM
Naomi Campbell Celebrates UK Mother's Day with Rare Photos Alongside Her Daughter
Naomi Campbell and daughter. Photo: Naomi Campbell/Instagram, Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Naomi Campbell feels blessed to be a mom.

Celebrating U.K. Mother's Day on Sunday, the model, 52, shared some rare glimpses of moments between herself and her daughter.

Since announcing the arrival of her daughter in May 2021, Campbell has only shared a handful of images of her only child on social media. In the photos shared on Instagram, mother and daughter enjoy traveling, cuddling and time outdoors.

"Blessing 💖💖💖#mothersday #uk," she captioned the collection of shots.

Campbell, who was 50 when she welcomed her daughter, shared last February that she encourages her older friends not to "hesitate" to have children.

She appeared on the cover of British Vogue's March 2022 issue alongside her then 9-month-old daughter and opened up to the magazine about her longtime desire to have a baby.

"I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," she said.

naomi campbell/instagram

Campbell explained that she has a new "completely selfless" attitude with motherhood and she has no issue with the 50-year age gap between her and her daughter, even admitting that she's encouraging her older friends to have babies as well.

"I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!" she added.

