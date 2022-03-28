Naomi Campbell Celebrates First U.K. Mother's Day with Her Daughter: 'God's Greatest Blessing'

Naomi Campbell announced in May 2021 that she had welcomed her first baby

Naomi Campbell is celebrating her first Mother's Day!

On Sunday, the 51-year-old model shared a sweet image of herself holding her baby girl on Instagram in honor of Mothering Sunday in the United Kingdom.

"1st Mothers Day UK 🇬🇧 Gods Greatest Blessing !! #happymothersday #blessed #grateful ❤️🙏🏾" she wrote alongside the photo of her kissing her daughter's head.

Campbell shared another snap of her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell, carrying the infant. She also included a throwback photo of her and her mom together.

Mother's Day in the U.K. falls on the fourth Sunday of March, precisely three weeks before Easter Sunday (Mother's Day in the U.S. will fall on May 8 this year).

Campbell, who announced back in May that she welcomed her first baby, recently gave a glimpse into her life as a new mom.

The model was photographed for the first time with her 10-month-old daughter for the cover of British Vogue's March issue, where she opened up about her little girl and how she's loving motherhood.

"She wasn't adopted – she's my child," Campbell told British Vogue, adding that not many people knew she was going to become a mom at the time.

"I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," she shared. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."

Though very few people knew about her parenting plans, Campbell said she "always knew that one day I would be a mother."