Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids Before Arrival of 'Beautiful' Baby Girl

Naomi Campbell has been open to starting a family for years, waiting on the right time to welcome a baby.

The supermodel announced Tuesday morning that she is officially a mother, revealing that she welcomed a daughter by sharing a snapshot holding the infant's feet on Instagram. Campbell, 50, gushed about feeling an indescribable "lifelong bond" with her new addition.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell wrote. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Campbell has previously been open about her desire to become a parent, including in 2018 when she told Vogue Arabia about how kids bring out a bubbly side of herself. "I'd love to have kids. I don't discount anything in life. I love kids and always will," she told the magazine at the time. "When I'm around children, I become a child myself. That's the little girl I don't ever want to lose."

Additionally, the No Filter with Naomi podcast host said prior to that that she has pondered becoming a mother but was in no rush to make it happen at a specific time. "I think about having children all the time," she told Evening Standard magazine in May 2017. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."

Catching up with WSJ. Magazine in October 2019, Campbell said "not yet" when fielding a question about having children, adding simply, "I'll see what the universe brings me."

A 2020 Vogue cover story explained how the groundbreaking supermodel has become a mother figure to up-and-coming models in the industry — including some who affectionately call her "mama." In the interview, Campbell also reflected on how being raised by several generations of women in her family shaped her "strength" today.

"A lot of the things Grandma taught me as a child came into play in lockdown," Campbell said of quarantining in New York during the pandemic. "I was quite happy to be on my own. I know how to cook. I know how to clean. It's actually good to get to really know every nook and cranny of your home. I mean, I have to be really honest."