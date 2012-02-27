Mini Must-Have: Nahla Aubry's Mix & Match Mary Janes

Check out Halle Berry's little girl in her mix and match Chooze Mary Janes shoes, plus get details on where to buy them.

Is Nahla Aubry feeling inspired by Honor Warren‘s quirky shoe style?

On Feb. 13, we spotted the 3½-year-old in a neutral outfit paired with mix-and-match Mary Janes while out for a walk in West Hollywood with her nanny.

And we loved her adorable footwear so much that we just had to get the details.

Turns out Nahla is sporting Chooze Dance Shoes in Posies ($44 – $48), which are crafted from 100 percent vegan material and come packaged in cool art boxes that kids can decorate.



Even cooler? Each pair of shoes complement each other — but are never exactly the same!

Chooze also invests its profits into anti-poverty programs that give women (and their children!) a brighter future.

To see more fun styles, go to choozeshoes.com.