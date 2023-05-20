Nadia Ferreira Shares Glimpse Into Her Zoo Animal-Themed Baby Shower: 'Such a Beautiful Surprise'

Nadia Ferreira is celebrating her baby!

The Paraguayan model, 24, who is expecting her first child with singer Marc Anthony, 54, shared photos from her intimate baby shower with family and friends on a yacht.

In several photos, Ferreira appeared to wear a white long-sleeved ruffle dress with a v-neck cut as she posed alongside a display with several orange and white balloons and cute zoo animal cutouts along with the words, "Oh baby."

She also showed a joyful picture alongside her family and friends as they all reached out for her baby bump in joy. In her final shot, she shared a photo with her mom, who wore a pink and white dress, alongside the dessert table.

"Una tarde especial celebrando la llegada de mi baby 🤍 Gracias por tan bella sorpresa 💫 Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!," she captioned the Instagram post in Spanish, which translates to "A special afternoon celebrating the arrival of my baby. Thank you for such a beautiful surprise. Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!"

Ferreira and Anthony announced in February that they were expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post, writing, "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!"

The photo is a shot of Ferreira's baby bump, with her hand on Anthony's hand as he placed it on her belly.

"Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. ♥️," the couple wrote in Spanish, which roughly translates to: "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

The pair wed during a ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami two weeks before they announced the pregnancy on Jan. 28.

Their closest friends including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were all on hand for the romantic nuptials.

The global music star and the pageant queen sparked romantic rumors following an outing in Mexico City in 2022.

They confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a selfie taken on an airplane in March of that year. "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean," the "I Need to Know" singer wrote in the post's caption, which roughly translates to, "May God multiply all that you wish us."

The "You Sang to Me" singer has a large blended family, including 14-year-old twins Max and Emme from his previous marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Anthony also shares Cristian Marcus, 22, and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian Muñiz with Dayanara Torres as well as 28-year-old Ariana and Chase, 27, with Debbie Rosado.