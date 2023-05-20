Nadia Ferreira Shares Glimpse Into Her Zoo Animal-Themed Baby Shower: 'Such a Beautiful Surprise'

Ferreira and husband Marc Anthony announced in February that they were expecting their first child together 

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 20, 2023 06:22 PM
Nadia Ferreira
Photo: B Lacroix/Getty Images

Nadia Ferreira is celebrating her baby!

The Paraguayan model, 24, who is expecting her first child with singer Marc Anthony, 54, shared photos from her intimate baby shower with family and friends on a yacht.

In several photos, Ferreira appeared to wear a white long-sleeved ruffle dress with a v-neck cut as she posed alongside a display with several orange and white balloons and cute zoo animal cutouts along with the words, "Oh baby."

She also showed a joyful picture alongside her family and friends as they all reached out for her baby bump in joy. In her final shot, she shared a photo with her mom, who wore a pink and white dress, alongside the dessert table.

"Una tarde especial celebrando la llegada de mi baby 🤍 Gracias por tan bella sorpresa 💫 Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!," she captioned the Instagram post in Spanish, which translates to "A special afternoon celebrating the arrival of my baby. Thank you for such a beautiful surprise. Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!"

Ferreira and Anthony announced in February that they were expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post, writing, "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!"

The photo is a shot of Ferreira's baby bump, with her hand on Anthony's hand as he placed it on her belly.

Never miss a story — sign up forPEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. ♥️," the couple wrote in Spanish, which roughly translates to: "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

The pair wed during a ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami two weeks before they announced the pregnancy on Jan. 28.

Their closest friends including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were all on hand for the romantic nuptials.

RELATED Video: Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report

The global music star and the pageant queen sparked romantic rumors following an outing in Mexico City in 2022.

They confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a selfie taken on an airplane in March of that year. "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean," the "I Need to Know" singer wrote in the post's caption, which roughly translates to, "May God multiply all that you wish us."

The "You Sang to Me" singer has a large blended family, including 14-year-old twins Max and Emme from his previous marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Anthony also shares Cristian Marcus, 22, and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian Muñiz with Dayanara Torres as well as 28-year-old Ariana and Chase, 27, with Debbie Rosado.

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen on Instagram: "Esti has another bestie: the Haakaa Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk Colle. Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid Photo of Herself Nursing 4-Month-Old Baby Daughter Esti
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsboJhex7fC/ Verified The photo I’m going to show my daughter when she back talks
Ireland Baldwin Shares Candid Birth Photo, Jokes She'll Show It to Baby Girl 'When She Back Talks'
Jessie J attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England.
Jessie J Welcomes First Baby After Pregnancy Loss: 'He Is All My Dreams Come True'
marc anthony
Marc Anthony Celebrates Son Cristian's College Graduation: 'I Love My Kids to the Moon and Back'
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Poses Practically Nude in Sultry Maternity Shoot 
Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
Kristin Maldonado and daughter Elliana
Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado Says Baby Girl Is 'Thriving' on Tour: 'Everyone's Obsessed' (Exclusive)
Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin and Boyfriend RAC Welcome First Baby, Daughter Holland — See the Photo!
Kimberly Van Der Beek Calls Son Jeremiah, 17 Months, Her 'Little Elven Baby': 'I Cannot Unsee It'
Kimberly Van Der Beek Calls Son Jeremiah, 17 Months, Her 'Little Elven Baby': 'I Cannot Unsee It'
Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze: 'Best Thing'
Rod Stewart poses for photos during a visit to Bauer Media at 1 Golden Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images For Bauer Media); Kimberly Stewart https://www.instagram.com/stories/thekimberlystewart/3105093596314805939/
Rod Stewart's Granddaughter Delilah, 11, Holds New Baby Cousin Louie in Sweet Photo by Mom Kimberly
Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola Graduating from NYU: 'We Are So Proud of You'
Sonja Morgan Pens Sweet Tribute to Daughter Quincy After Her College Graduation: 'Proudest Day'
Sonja Morgan Pens Sweet Tribute to Daughter Quincy After Her College Graduation: 'Proudest Day'
Alyssa Scott
Alyssa Scott Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters Halo and Zeela in Matching Pink Barbie Pajamas
John Legend, Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Treat Son Miles to Brownies and a Crown on His 5th Birthday
Savannah Chrisley Shares How Brother Grayson Was a 'Surprise' Addition to the Family on 17th Birthday
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Brother Grayson Was a 'Surprise' Addition to the Family in 17th Birthday Tribute