Watch Nabela Noor Surprise Her Parents with Rainbow Pregnancy News in Emotional Video

Nabela Noor is expecting her first baby with husband Seth Martin, she revealed exclusively with PEOPLE last week

Nabela Noor is giving her followers a glimpse into a heartwarming moment with her parents.

On Sunday, the Bangladeshi-American activist/author shared an emotional video on Instagram documenting the moment her parents found out about her rainbow pregnancy.

The video comes nearly one week after the self-love advocate revealed exclusively with PEOPLE that she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Seth Martin.

In the clip, Noor hands her parents a basket of items to sift through in order to surprise them with the exciting news. While the influencer says her mom "realized immediately," it took her father a little longer to understand.

After Noor's mother explains the happy news to her father, he immediately bursts into tears.

"I'm so happy for you," Noor's mother says to her daughter.

"My parents' full reaction to our rainbow pregnancy announcement 🌈👼🏽🤰🏽it's Baba's tears followed with Ammu's jumping for me 🥲💕" the famed YouTuber writes in the caption. "Thank you guys for being so supportive as i just post these special moments - moments i've dreamt of for so so so long."

"I'll cherish this memory for the rest of my life," she adds.

Noor's exciting pregnancy news comes after she revealed in June that she suffered a miscarriage shortly after finding out she was pregnant at the time. The couple has been trying to conceive for more than six years.

"This is our rainbow baby after our very public, devastating miscarriage," she told PEOPLE. "This miracle pregnancy came just a little over 2 and a half weeks after our miscarriage as a complete and total surprise and miracle. Our rainbow baby came to us when we were in the middle of our deepest storm and completely took us by surprise."

Sharing the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage in June, Noor said in a video that finding out about the pregnancy loss was a "dark time" for her.

"There was a short, short, short window of time where I got to live this little fairytale where I was pregnant," she said in the video of her pregnancy earlier this year. "It was the best week of my life."

After recently sharing her pregnancy news with the world, Noor wrote on Instagram that "these last few days have been an absolute dream."