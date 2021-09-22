"After you suffer a loss like a miscarriage, just the thought of having a healthy baby that makes it into this world is the biggest blessing," Nabela Noor tells PEOPLE

Pregnant Nabela Noor Reveals Sex of 'Dream' Baby on the Way: 'My Forever Best Friend'

It's a girl!

Nabela Noor, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Seth Martin following a miscarriage, revealed the sex of their baby on the way Wednesday, sharing their excitement to welcome a daughter into their family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are so thrilled to share that we are having a baby girl," the Bangladeshi-American activist/author, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It feels so surreal. I've always wanted to have my very best girlfriend. And now I will. My forever best friend."

"Seth and I went into our reveal with no votes or preferences towards boy or girl. I think after you suffer a loss like a miscarriage, just the thought of having a healthy baby that makes it into this world is the biggest blessing," adds Noor. "So the event was both a celebration of this miracle of a pregnancy as well as a fun gender reveal. And it was absolutely magical."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Nabella Noor Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way Credit: Kinna Shaffer

Noor says, "It feels like a dream to know that we are having a daughter, because as I wrote every single word of my children's book Beautifully Me, I thought of my future daughter. I even wrote a note to my future child in the acknowledgements at the back of the book not knowing when I would experience the blessing of motherhood."

"Now, one week after my book being published," she continues, "I am on clouds knowing that I will be reading Zubi's story of self-love to my baby girl. It all feels like a dream."

That passage from her Beautifully Me book reads, "And to my future baby: Whenever you're ready, wherever you are. This book would not be possible if I weren't thinking of you through every second and every word. I love you with all of my heart." The children's story follows Zubi, a joyful Bangladeshi-American girl on her own self-love journey after seeing the many ways society restricts beauty standards.

Nabella Noor Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way Credit: Kinna Shaffer

Noor announced her pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE earlier this month, sharing that she and her husband had been trying to conceive for more than six years. They celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary in August.