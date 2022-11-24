Nabela Noor Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Seth Martin: 'We Are So Thankful'

Nabela Noor is grateful for her growing family this Thanksgiving!

The YouTuber and activist, 31, is expecting her second baby with husband Seth Martin, she reveals to PEOPLE exclusively.

"We are so thankful to be celebrating our first Thanksgiving as not only a family of three, but a future family of four," she tells PEOPLE.

"For years, doctors labeled me infertile and I feared I could never have kids. Today I'm pregnant with my second baby," she says. "Our babies are proof that miracles can happen and that God will always have the final word."

Noor and Martin are already parents to daughter Amalia Rana, 8 months.

"Last year we were blessed with our rainbow baby after 6 years of infertility. Never in our wildest dreams did I think that today I would not only have my miracle baby in my arms, but another one growing in my belly," says Noor. "Our babies will forever be our reminder of the power of hope and prayer."

She adds, "If you are struggling in your journey towards starting a family, don't lose hope. I hope our story inspires you to keep believing in miracles."

Kinna Shaffer

Speaking with PEOPLE in March ahead of Amalia's birth, Noor revealed her female Yorkshire terrier named Norie sensed the self-love advocate's baby news before anyone else.

"I think she knew I was pregnant before I did," Noor said at the time, ahead of a routine pregnancy checkup. "The week before I knew I was pregnant, she could not get enough of me."

This clinginess was a rarity for Norie, as the Yorkie is by far the most independent of Noor's three dogs. But on that particular week, it was almost as if she sensed something was different with her owner.

"She wanted nothing more than to just be next to me and protect me and sit close to my belly, and I had no idea why," she recalled. "But now I do."

Kinna Shaffer

The Bangladeshi-American author revealed she and Martin had been trying to conceive for more than six years when she and Martin learned they were expecting their first baby following a miscarriage earlier in the year.

"This is our rainbow baby after our very public, devastating miscarriage," she said at the time. "This miracle pregnancy came just a little over two and a half weeks after our miscarriage as a complete and total surprise and miracle. Our rainbow baby came to us when we were in the middle of our deepest storm and completely took us by surprise."