Nabela Noor Is Pregnant, Expecting 'Miracle' Baby with Husband After 'Devastating' Miscarriage

Self-love advocate Nabela Noor is a soon-to-be mom.

The Bangladeshi-American activist/author is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Seth Martin, she reveals exclusively with PEOPLE. The happy news comes after Noor revealed in June that she suffered a miscarriage shortly after finding out she was pregnant at the time.

The couple has been trying to conceive for more than six years.

"This is our rainbow baby after our very public, devastating miscarriage," she says. "This miracle pregnancy came just a little over 2 and a half weeks after our miscarriage as a complete and total surprise and miracle. Our rainbow baby came to us when we were in the middle of our deepest storm and completely took us by surprise."

The influencer will release her debut children's book Beautifully Me on Sept. 14, a story that follows Zubi, a joyful Bangladeshi-American girl on her own self-love journey after seeing the many ways society restricts beauty standards. She also recently launched her own lifestyle and homeware brand called Saara & Begum.

Sharing the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage in June, Noor said in an emotional video that finding out about the pregnancy loss was a "dark time" for her.

"There was a short, short, short window of time where I got to live this little fairytale where I was pregnant," she said in the video of her pregnancy earlier this year. "It was the best week of my life."

On Aug. 23, Noor celebrated her six-year wedding anniversary with Martin, writing on Instagram, "After nearly 9 years together, an emotional journey towards acceptance from my family, getting married, starting our own business, facing and overcoming financial hardships as newlyweds, establishing our company, finding the dream team, buying our first home, traveling the world, building and renovating, battling nearly 6 years of infertility, the loss of our miracle baby, and becoming closer than ever together... I look back on our journey of marriage and see God's Grace and love covering us the entire time." ⁣

"He has provided for us even when it felt like He was taking from us," she continued. "I can't imagine our love without feeling God's love as the root of it. This specific year of marriage was full of trials, heartbreak, tears and grief as we continued to struggle with our infertility journey...⁣ But it was also full of love. Lots and lots of love."